Left Menu

Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Secretary, Labour, Employment, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Niraj K Pawan and MD of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation RSLDC Pradeep Gawande, who was mired in controversy after the anti-corruption bureau arrested two RSLDC employees for allegedly taking bribe, are among the 18 Indian Administrative Service IAS officers transferred. Two Additional Director Generals ADGs are among the 39 Indian Police Service IPS officers who have been transferred.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 10:58 IST
Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has transferred 39 IPS officers, including two ADGs, and 18 IAS officers. The transfer lists was issued by the state department of personnel late on Wednesday night. Secretary, Labour, Employment, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Niraj K Pawan and MD of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) Pradeep Gawande, who was mired in controversy after the anti-corruption bureau arrested two RSLDC employees for allegedly taking bribe, are among the 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers transferred. Pawan has been made Secretary, colonisation department, in Bikaner, while Gawande has been made Director of Department of Archaeology and Museums in Jaipur. Two Additional Director Generals (ADGs) are among the 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been transferred. ADG, Law and Order, Saurabh Srivastava has been made ADG PHQ while ADG Traffic, Smita Srivastava, was shifted as ADG Civil Rights. Jaipur range IG, Hawa Singh Ghumariya, will be the IG, law and order, while IG, CM security, Sanjay Shotriya will be the new Jaipur IG. Superintendent of Police of Bikaner, Baran, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Pali, Bundi, Jhalawar, Jalore, Banswara, Kota rural and DCPs of Jaipur West and Jodhpur West have been transferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021