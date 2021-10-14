UP: 2 brothers sentenced to 10 years in jail in attempt to murder case
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court in Kairana has sentenced two brothers to 10 years in prison in an attempt to murder case registered back in 2005.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 each on the accused -- Mahak Singh and Suresh Singh -- after holding them guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The brothers had a rivalry with a man named Hem Singh and had shot at him on November 2, 2005, prosecution lawyer Satendra Dhiman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kairana
- Satendra Dhiman
- section 307
- Mahak Singh
- Hem Singh
- Suresh Singh
- Indian
Advertisement