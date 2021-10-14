Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2021
UP: 2 brothers sentenced to 10 years in jail in attempt to murder case
A local court in Kairana has sentenced two brothers to 10 years in prison in an attempt to murder case registered back in 2005.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 each on the accused -- Mahak Singh and Suresh Singh -- after holding them guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The brothers had a rivalry with a man named Hem Singh and had shot at him on November 2, 2005, prosecution lawyer Satendra Dhiman said.

