Out of the blue: 'Captain DPRK' brightens up North Korean defence exhibition

A North Korean parachutist has lit up social media with his shiny blue jumpsuit as he posed with ranks of olive-green clad military men and leader Kim Jong Un after taking a jump at the opening ceremony of a defense exhibition.

"Rocket Man", "Captain DPRK" and "Human Cannonball" were some of the names admiring Twitter users gave the unidentified parachutist who brightened up what are usually dull official events in North Korea, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), as it is officially known. State media showed the parachutist, who also wore a multi-colored helmet and white sneakers, descending from the sky with the flag of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea at the opening ceremony in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

An apparently impressed Kim was shown looking up smiling. "A top-notch parachutist showed landing skills, fluttering red Party flag in the sky in October," North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)