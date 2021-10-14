Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar: Court rejects interim bail plea of ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana in rape attempt case

14-10-2021
A special court here has rejected the interim bail plea of former MLA Shahnawaz Rana, who is accused of attempting to rape a woman, and asked him to surrender before it.

A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against Rana for not appearing in court.

Rejecting the former MLA's interim bail plea, Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay asked him to surrender before the court.

According to the prosecution, the case against Rana was registered in 2001 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint lodged at the Civil Lines police station, the victim alleged that Rana called to Muzaffarnagar on the pretext of providing her a job and attempted to rape her along with another man, Sartaj.

