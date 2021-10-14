Left Menu

Allow Chhath puja celebrations in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the Covid situation in Delhi is under control.

He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies, and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, leading to protests by the Delhi BJP.

Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi is under control for the last three months and he believed that permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with protocols for the pandemic.

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

