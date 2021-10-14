Left Menu

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 23 Indian fishermen, seize 5 trawlers for alleged poaching

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:15 IST
Sri Lanka Navy arrests 23 Indian fishermen, seize 5 trawlers for alleged poaching
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 23 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Navy arrested the fishermen off the coast of Vettilaikeni in the northern province's point Pedro area.

"Taking into account the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka, the Navy is conducting regular patrols as well as operations to curb illegal fishing activities in island waters,'' the Navy said in a statement.

The operation also led to the seizure of fishing gear from those vessels, used for illegal fishing practise known as 'bottom trawling', and a stock of fish caught by the same fishing method.

In March, the Navy seized five fishing vessels and 54 Indian nationals for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seizure of foreign fishing vessels became limited and the arrestees were repatriated.

The Navy will continue to carry out regular patrols in Sri Lankan waters adhering to COVID-19 protocols, to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen, with a view to protect the fishery resources claimed by Sri Lanka and secure the livelihood of local fishermen, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021