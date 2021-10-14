Left Menu

Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

The 13-story building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said.Officials said 55 people had been taken to the hospital, including 14 people who showed no signs of life.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:19 IST
Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A fire in southern Taiwan has killed 25 and injured dozens of people after it engulfed a residential building overnight on Thursday. The 13-story building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said.

Officials said 55 people had been taken to the hospital, including 14 people who showed no signs of life. In Taiwan, official confirmation of a death can only be made in the hospital.

At least 11 people found on the scene were sent straight to the morgue, said the head of the fire department addressing journalists at the site of the fire.

Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts into the afternoon. The blaze was "extremely fierce," and destroyed many floors of the building, according to a statement from the fire department.

Firefighters are unsure of the source of the fire, but noted flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up.

Eyewitnesses told local media that they had heard the sound of an explosion around 3 a.m.

The building is about 40 years old, according to an official statement, with shops in the lower levels and apartments above.

While the fire has been put out, the lower levels of the building were completely blackened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021