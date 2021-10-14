Left Menu

Lebanon court dismisses case against Beirut blast judge allowing probe to continue

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:40 IST
Lebanon court dismisses case against Beirut blast judge allowing probe to continue
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Lebanese court on Thursday dismissed the latest legal complaint brought against the lead investigator of the Beirut port blast probe, allowing him to resume work, a judicial source and court documents showed.

The probe into last year's catastrophic Beirut port blast that left over 200 dead was suspended this week on the back of a complaint brought forward by two top politicians lead judge Tarek Bitar was seeking to question. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021