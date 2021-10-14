Lebanon court dismisses case against Beirut blast judge allowing probe to continue

A Lebanese court on Thursday dismissed the latest legal complaint brought against the lead investigator of the Beirut port blast probe, allowing him to resume work, a judicial source and court documents showed.

The probe into last year's catastrophic Beirut port blast that left over 200 dead was suspended this week on the back of a complaint brought forward by two top politicians lead judge Tarek Bitar was seeking to question. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)