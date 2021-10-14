Russian court restricts freedoms of doctor who treated Navalny
A Russian court on Thursday imposed one year of restrictions on the freedom of movement of Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of a doctor's union who supported Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules.
Vasilyeva, head of the Doctors Alliance trade union, was prosecuted for urging people earlier this year to join a protest against Navalny's imprisonment that authorities said was illegal due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.
