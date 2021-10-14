CRPF jawan booked for trying to murder wife in UP

A CRPF jawan has been booked for allegedly attempting to murder his wife, a police constable, in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 8 at the couple's Police Lines residence, they said.

According to the FIR lodged at Civil Lines police station, the accused, Yogesh, who is posted in Ghaziabad, tried to strangulate his wife, Sunita, because of her repeated refusal to quit her job.

Sunita got married to Yogesh in 2019. Yogesh and his family had been pressuring Sunita to quit her job, the police said.

Yogesh had also threatened to divorce Sunita if she did not agree to his demand, the police said.

An investigation is underway in the case, the police said.

