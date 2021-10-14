Gunfire heard near site of Beirut protest against Beirut port blast judge - Al Jadeed TV
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV said gunfire was heard near the site of the protest against the lead judge of the Beirut port blast investigation.
Images of people running in the street and trying to take cover were broadcast.
