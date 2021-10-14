Left Menu

Punya Salila Srivastava appointed as additional secretary in PMO

The Central government on Thursday appointed IAS Officer Punya Salila Srivastava as the additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on a lateral shift basis for the balance tenure of her Central Deputation till upto November 11, 2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Punya Salila Srivastava appointed as additional secretary in PMO
Punya Salila Srivastava, newly appointed additional secretary of PMO. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Srivastava is currently the additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

