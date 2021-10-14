Left Menu

Suspect in Kongsberg killings had converted to Islam, police say

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:48 IST
  • Norway

The man suspected of killing five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been worried over signs of his radicalisation, regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud told a news conference on Thursday.

A 37-year-old Danish citizen https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspect-norway-bow-and-arrow-killings-is-danish-man-police-say-2021-10-14 is suspected of carrying out the attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/man-kills-several-people-norway-bow-arrow-attacks-police-say-2021-10-13, police have said. He is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

