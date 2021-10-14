Left Menu

Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalisation

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:59 IST
A Danish man who is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalised, police said on Thursday.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalised,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a press conference.

The victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70, Saeverud said.

The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening.

