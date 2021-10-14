Left Menu

Justice Mohammad Rafiq takes oath as Chief Justice of Himachal HC

Justice Mohammad Rafiq on Thursday took oath as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:02 IST
Justice Mohammad Rafiq takes oath as Chief Justice of Himachal HC
Justice Mohammad Rafiq at swearing in ceremony.. Image Credit: ANI
Justice Mohammad Rafiq on Thursday took oath as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath, who was an acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been elevated to the position of Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Mohammad Rafiq, M.Com., LL.B, was born on May 25, 1960. He was enrolled as an Advocate on July 8, 1984 and practiced in the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Bench in Constitutional, Civil, Service, Criminal, Land Acquisition, Arbitration, Company and Customs matters and specialized in Writs for Constitutional and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on May 15, 2006 and appointed as Permanent Judge on May 14, 2008. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on 23.09.2019. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court on November 13, 2019 and transferred to Orissa High Court on 27.04.2020. (ANI)

