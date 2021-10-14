Left Menu

1 killed, 5 injured in clash in UP village

A man was killed and five other people were injured on Thursday in a clash between two groups over the disposal of trash in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said.The incident occurred in Roni Harjipur village of the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:21 IST
A man was killed and five other people were injured on Thursday in a clash between two groups over the disposal of trash in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The incident occurred in Roni Harjipur village of the district. The deceased has been identified as Ranbir (40), they said.

The trouble began after Ranbir got into an argument with one Sunder over the disposal of trash near their houses. As the argument escalated, they were joined by others. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons, the police said.

While Ranbir died in the clash, his wife Minu, Sunder, Shekhar, Manoj and Deepak were injured, they said.

Station House Officer of Charthawal police station Kuldeep Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village in view of the tense situation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

