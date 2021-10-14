Bombay HC rejects bail plea of Shiv Sena leader Adsul in Rs 980 cr bank fraud case
Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the plea by Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul challenging the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 980 crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the plea by Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul challenging the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 980 crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.
Earlier in September, ED had conducted raids at Adsul's residence.
The leader was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha of India and represented the Amravati constituency of Maharashtra. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bombay High Court
- India
- Adsul
- Bombay
- Bank
- Lok Sabha
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
Central banks parse inflation risk as turn from pandemic policy begins
Banks disburse Rs 7,500 cr under Credit Guarantee Scheme for micro finance institutions