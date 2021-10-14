Left Menu

Bombay HC rejects bail plea of Shiv Sena leader Adsul in Rs 980 cr bank fraud case

Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the plea by Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul challenging the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 980 crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.

Earlier in September, ED had conducted raids at Adsul's residence.

The leader was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha of India and represented the Amravati constituency of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

