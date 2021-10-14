Lebanon's PM Mikati calls for arrest of those responsible for protest violence - statement
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm on Thursday after gunfire erupted in Beirut killing one person and wounding several.
Mikati followed up with the army chief to see what steps were being taken to control the situation, and called for the arrest of those responsible, a statement said. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
