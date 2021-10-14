Left Menu

Lebanon army says protesters were fired on while heading to protest

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:38 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's army said on Thursday protesters in Beirut were fired on while they were heading to the Palace of Justice to hold a demonstration against the lead judge of the Beirut port blast probe.

"While protesters were going to the Palace of Justice they were fired at in the Tayounah area," an army statement said.

