Lebanon army says protesters were fired on while heading to protest
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:38 IST
Lebanon's army said on Thursday protesters in Beirut were fired on while they were heading to the Palace of Justice to hold a demonstration against the lead judge of the Beirut port blast probe.
"While protesters were going to the Palace of Justice they were fired at in the Tayounah area," an army statement said.
