SIT arrives in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri for probe into incident
Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Thursday reached the site along with security forces.
ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:40 IST
A total of eight people including three farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.
A Congress delegation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court. (ANI)
