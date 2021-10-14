Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth Rs 10 lakh has been seized from a bus in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, and two passengers have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

During a regular vehicle-checking drive on NH 39 on Wednesday night, police stopped a Barpeta-bound bus coming from Dimapur and seized 186.4 gm of heroin, and arrested two passengers hailing from Manipur and Nagaland, Khatkhati police station officer-in-charge Moublik Brahma told reporters.

During interrogation, the duo claimed that they were instructed to transport the drugs to Guwahati and wait for further instructions, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

