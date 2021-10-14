Left Menu

Woman & son killed by relatives over land dispute

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:14 IST
A woman and her son were killed allegedly by relatives over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said a police team has been sent to the spot in Khairadohar village for investigation.

Meanwhile, the police said that two accused have surrendered in Medininagar Town police station.

The accused told the police that they killed their paternal uncle Prabhu Singh and his mother.

The accused have also handed over the axe used to commit the crime, the police said, adding further investigations were on.

