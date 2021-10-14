Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah, Amal say armed groups fired on protesters

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:20 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanese Shi'ite parties Hezbollah and Amal said armed groups had fired at protesters from rooftops in Beirut on Thursday, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag the country to strife.

In a statement, the parties called on the army to intervene quickly to detain the perpetrators and called on their supporters to remain calm.

A Lebanese army source told Reuters that at least two people were killed and seven were wounded in the shooting. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

