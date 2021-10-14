Left Menu

Woman alleges rape by trio

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:32 IST
Woman alleges rape by trio
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year old woman was allegedly raped by three persons here, police said on Thursday.

The woman in a complaint to police said that one man, an auto-rickshaw driver, got friendly with her at a toddy shop on Wednesday evening and offered to drop her near her house and believing him she boarded the three-wheeler, police said.

However, two others also got inside the vehicle and instead of taking her towards her house the trio took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her and later fled away, a police official attached to Rajendranagar Police station said based on the complaint.

The woman approached the police on Thursday morning who recorded her statement and registered a case, the official said, adding four teams were formed to nab the absconding accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021