Japan's new econ security minister calls for more scrutiny on digital yen
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:32 IST
Japan must scrutinise its approach to issuing a digital yen if it is to play a leading role in global rule-setting on digital currencies, its new Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi said on Thursday.
Kobayashi, who assumed the new post of minister dealing with economic security policy earlier this month, made the comment in a group interview.
