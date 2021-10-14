Left Menu

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:34 IST
Maha: Four held for thefts in Raigad district
The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have arrested a gang of four persons in connection with nine cases of theft and housebreaking reported in different parts of the district, an official said on Thursday. The accused, who are residents of Hadapsar in Pune, were arrested for three thefts in Khopoli, two in Rasayani, and four in Neral, Superintendent of police Raigad Ashok Dudhe said.

The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 11.8 lakh from the accused, he said.

The accused Irfan Rasul Sheikh (30) and Ailansingh Shyam Singh Kalyani were apprehended by the Raigad police, while Ravisingh Shyamsingh Kalyani and Lakhansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani were nabbed by Pune police, the official said.

Kalyani has 11 cases to his name in Pune and at least 22 offenses have been registered against Dudhani, he said.

The accused would come to Raigad for a picnic and recce the targeted areas, before carrying out the thefts and break-ins, the official added.

