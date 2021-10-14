Left Menu

UP Min announces Rs 50 lakh, govt job for kin of Sepoy Saraj Singh killed in Poonch encounter

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday announced Rs 50 lakhs as financial assistance and a government job for a family member of Sepoy Saraj Singh, who lost his life in Poonch encounter on Monday.

ANI | Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:42 IST
UP Min announces Rs 50 lakh, govt job for kin of Sepoy Saraj Singh killed in Poonch encounter
Lat rites of Sepoy Saraj Singh performed at his native village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday announced Rs 50 lakhs as financial assistance and a government job for a family member of Sepoy Saraj Singh, who lost his life in Poonch encounter on Monday. We have given Rs 50 lakhs as financial assistance to the family. A road will be named after him and a government job will be given to a family member," announced Khanna.

The last rites of Singh, killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, were performed at his native village in Shahjahanpur on Thursday. Singh, a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, has been survived by two brothers, his wife and his mother. Singh was the youngest of the three brothers.

Earlier on Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021