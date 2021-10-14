Left Menu

Spain's main parties agree on renewing constitutional court judges

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-10-2021
  • Spain

Spain's ruling Socialist party has reached an agreement with the main opposition People's Party to renew the line-up of the Constitutional Court, paving the way to ending a years-long stalemate, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office said on Thursday.

The approval of the judges for the top court requires a three-fifths majority in parliament.

The two parties also agreed on renewing top jobs at the Ombudsman's office, the Audit Court and the National Data Protection Agency, Sanchez's office said in a statement.

