Climate change campaigners suspend disruptive UK campaign
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Climate change activists who have caused major disruption to motorways and routes around London over the last five weeks said on Thursday they were suspending their campaign until the run-up to the United Nations COP26 global climate conference.
"Insulate Britain would like to take this opportunity to profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused over the past five weeks," the environmental group said in an open letter penned to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"Ahead of COP26, Insulate Britain will suspend its campaign of civil resistance until Monday 25th October."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- United Nations
- Insulate Britain
- London
ALSO READ
Retailer Next tells Britain to relax immigration rules to save Christmas
France accuses Britain of holding fishermen "hostage" for political gain
Britain records 36,722 new COVID cases, 150 deaths on Wednesday
France accuses Britain of holding fishermen "hostage" for political gain
UPDATE 2-France accuses Britain of holding fishermen "hostage" for political gain