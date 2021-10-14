Left Menu

Assam CM welcomes extension of BSF's operational jurisdiction

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the extension of the Border Security Force's (BSF) operational jurisdiction in coordination with the state police and said that the move will serve as a "deterrent" for illegal infiltration.

ANI | Assam | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:58 IST
Assam CM welcomes extension of BSF's operational jurisdiction
Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the extension of the Border Security Force's (BSF) operational jurisdiction in coordination with the state police and said that the move will serve as a "deterrent" for illegal infiltration.

"Assam welcomes the extension of BSF's operational jurisdiction. In coordination with state police, this move will serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross border smuggling & illegal infiltration. It strengths national security and national interest," said the Chief Minister.

Notably, in a move aimed at maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre on Wednesday empowered the Border Security Force to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021