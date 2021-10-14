Left Menu

9 injured during clash over political rivalry

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:12 IST
Nine people, including two women, were injured in a clash over a political rivalry in a village here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Bharatgarh Fatehshahpur village that falls under Sangramgarh police station area, about 60 km away from the district headquarters here, they said.

The clash was an outcome of a rivalry developed between the two groups during panchayat elections.

Udayraj Harijan (42) was attacked by Radha Raman Mishra and others near the primary school and when the family members rushed to the spot, they were also beaten with lathis and gunshots were also fired, police station in-charge Inspector Sudhir Kumar Soni said, quoting the complaint.

Two women suffered pellet injuries while five men received injuries, Soni said, adding that all the injured were rushed to a local hospital from where the injured women were referred to the medical college.

Two others belonging to the other faction were also injured in the incident, he said.

The FIR lodged in the case has named four persons and as many others and further investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

