Left Menu

NCPCR seeks action against Delhi govt promotional video for Covid norm violation

The commission said the video is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and aguidelines issued by the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:15 IST
NCPCR seeks action against Delhi govt promotional video for Covid norm violation
  • Country:
  • India

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday sought action against a promotional Delhi government video that purportedly shows a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for an advertisement without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also said that it is a violation of the Centre's COVID-19 protocols and also endangers the lives of schoolchildren.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, the commission said that it has received a complaint against a promotional video which features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ''The said promotional video involves a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, amidst breakout of COVID-19 pandemic, which is violation of Covid protocols issued by the government of India and also endangering the lives of minor schoolchildren of Delhi,'' the NCPCR said. The commission said the video is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and aguidelines issued by the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an action taken report be shared with the commission within seven days,'' the letter issued on Thursday said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021