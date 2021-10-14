NCPCR seeks action against Delhi govt promotional video for Covid norm violation
The commission said the video is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and aguidelines issued by the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday sought action against a promotional Delhi government video that purportedly shows a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for an advertisement without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also said that it is a violation of the Centre's COVID-19 protocols and also endangers the lives of schoolchildren.
In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, the commission said that it has received a complaint against a promotional video which features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ''The said promotional video involves a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, amidst breakout of COVID-19 pandemic, which is violation of Covid protocols issued by the government of India and also endangering the lives of minor schoolchildren of Delhi,'' the NCPCR said. The commission said the video is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and aguidelines issued by the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an action taken report be shared with the commission within seven days,'' the letter issued on Thursday said.
