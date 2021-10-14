Left Menu

Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:19 IST
Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

If all you ask is for a simple thanks in return for not littering, this is the trash can for you. A bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem this week applauds those who use it. Drop a piece of trash in, and a recording of a child's voice says "Thank you very much!" It's part of an initiative by residents to clean up the streets in the Pat neighborhood of the city. Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. But it's also a congested modern city of nearly 1 million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes, and litter.

The trash cans, which also have popped up in some European cities, are equipped with solar panels, sensors, and a device that expresses appreciation in a variety of voices when anything is dropped in.

"Our neighborhood is dirty and we want to make a difference," said Talya Tomer, a resident and street artist. "We want to have clean, clean streets that look nice and are nice to walk in." In keeping with the Jewish Sabbath, a volunteer switches the device off every Friday at sundown.

Similar bins that speak or make funny noises have been deployed in London, Berlin, and other cities to discourage littering.

The Jerusalem municipality is offering support for such initiatives to improve the appearance of the city.

