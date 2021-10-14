Maha: Girl dead, her three relatives injured as SUV hits motorcycle

Left Menu

A nine-year-old girl was killed and three of her relatives, including her elder sister, were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle SUV hit their motorcycle near Sawargaon in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:32 IST
A nine-year-old girl was killed and three of her relatives, including her elder sister, were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit their motorcycle near Sawargaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Thursday. The victim, identified as Pari Sharad Waghade, was killed on the spot, while her uncle Pawan Damodar Boriwar (27), who was riding the motorcycle, his wife Manisha (22) and Pari's elder sister Teju (13) suffered injuries in the accident that occurred on Wednesday, they said. The four of them were heading to Paradshinga village for 'darshan' of Sati Anusaya Mata at the temple on a motorcycle when the SUV came from the opposite direction and hit their two-wheeler, the police said.

An offense under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) has been registered.

