Merkel says Europe can deal with rise of China if it speaks with one voice
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Europe can only contend with the rise of China if it speaks with one voice, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, calling for more unity across the continent.
"How we deal with the rise of China as an economic, political and military power ... depends very much on whether Europe really speaks with one voice," Merkel said in Spain after receiving the Carlos V prize.
"Europe is only as strong as it is united," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
COLUMN-China’s widening electricity crisis caused by coal shortage: Kemp
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says