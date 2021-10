BRIEF-Boeing Deals With New Dreamliner Defect Amid Production Problems - WSJ

Oct 14 (Reuters) -

* BOEING DEALS WITH NEW DREAMLINER DEFECT AMID PRODUCTION PROBLEMS - WSJ

* BOEING'S NEW PROBLEM INVOLVES CERTAIN TITANIUM PARTS THAT ARE WEAKER THAN THEY SHOULD BE ON 787S BUILT OVER THE PAST THREE YEARS- WSJ Source text : Further company coverage:

