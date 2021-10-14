Left Menu

5 killed in Beirut during protest over judge in blast probe

Lebanons interior minister says five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last years massive blast at the citys port.Bassam Mawlawi told reporters Thursday that many of those injured were shot by snipers from buildings.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:15 IST
5 killed in Beirut during protest over judge in blast probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's interior minister says five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.

Bassam Mawlawi told reporters Thursday that many of those injured were shot by snipers from buildings. He called the events, "a very dangerous sign." The protest was organized by the militant Shiite group Hezbollah and its ally, the Shiite Amal Movement. They both want the lead investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, removed from the port blast investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021