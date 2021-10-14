Left Menu

Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror

Norways domestic security agency says a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to have been an act of terrorism. The domestic security agency said the terror threat level for Norway remains unchanged and was considered moderate.

  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's domestic security agency says a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to have been an act of terrorism. The agency, known by its acronym PST, said Thursday that Wednesday night's attack in a small Norwegian town "currently appear to be an act of terrorism." "The investigation will clarify in more detail what the incidents were motivated by,'' it said in a statement.

It added that the suspect "is known to PST from before, without PST being able to provide further details about him." Police said Thursday that the Danish man suspected of the attack is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized. The domestic security agency said the terror threat level for Norway remains unchanged and was considered "moderate."

