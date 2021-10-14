Desirable to form special court for speedy trial of Puttingal Devi temple fireworks tragedy cases: HC

The Kerala High Court has said it would be ''desirable'' to constitute a special court for speedy trial and disposal of cases in connection with the Puttingal Devi temple fireworks tragedy which claimed over 100 lives and injured more than 350, some of whom suffered severe burns.

The tragedy at the 100-year-old temple had occurred during an unauthorized display of fireworks on April 10, 2016, after a spark from a firecracker fell on the storehouse containing crackers.

The high court noted that on September 27 this year, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram filed a report stating that because of the volume, nature, and gravity of the crime and for a speedy trial it would be desirable to constitute a special court to exclusively hear the matter on a day to day basis.

Subsequently, the high court's Committee for Establishment of Courts or Tribunals favored the suggestion to set up a separate special court for the trial of 'Puttingal Devi Temple Fireworks mishap cases' at Kollam, it noted.

However, the Full Court of the high court deferred a decision on the request of several pending petitions about the tragedy.

Taking note of these aspects, the high court said,'' ..considering a large number of cases, number of accused and the witnesses to be examined, it would be desirable to constitute a special court at Kollam for the speedy trial and disposal of the cases.'' It also directed its Registry to place the subject matter -- Establishment of Courts or Tribunals -- before the Full Bench for appropriate decision.

The observations and direction of the court came on a plea initiated by it in 2016 about the fireworks tragedy.

