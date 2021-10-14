Left Menu

France: Lebanese port explosion probe must take place in independent and impartial manner

Updated: 14-10-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The Lebanese judiciary must be able to work on their probe into last year's fatal port explosion in Beirut in an independent and impartial manner, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Gunfire in Beirut had earlier killed at least five Lebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion.

