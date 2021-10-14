Left Menu

Maha: Pavement-dweller kills friend after argument over sleeping space on footpath

A pavement-dweller allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old friend to death following a heated argument with him over some sleeping space on a footpath at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:47 IST
  Country:
  • India

A pavement-dweller allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old friend to death following a heated argument with him over some sleeping space on a footpath at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday, they said, Accused Ramu alias Sahajram Ramadhar Chouhan, 40, has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) registered against him at Bhiwandi town police station. ''After a heated argument with his friend, Rajendra Prasad Shantiprasad Varma, over the issue of sleeping space on the footpath, Chouhan stabbed him with a sharp weapon, following which he died,'' a police official said.

The victim's body was later sent for post-mortem, they said.

