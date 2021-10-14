Left Menu

U'khand: NTCA bans tourist activities in core, critical zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA has asked the Uttarakhand forest department to ban all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. In a letter to Uttarakhands Chief Wildlife Warden on October 6, the NTCA asked him to stop all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the reserve with immediate effect.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:01 IST
U'khand: NTCA bans tourist activities in core, critical zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve
  • Country:
  • India

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the Uttarakhand forest department to ban all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Tourist activities had been started in the Chilla and Motichoor ranges of the reserve on September 1. In a letter to Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden on October 6, the NTCA asked him to stop all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the reserve with immediate effect. It is in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972, and NTCA guidelines issued in 2012, the letter said. When contacted Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari said the NTCA order is being implemented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021