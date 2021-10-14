U'khand: NTCA bans tourist activities in core, critical zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the Uttarakhand forest department to ban all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Tourist activities had been started in the Chilla and Motichoor ranges of the reserve on September 1. In a letter to Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden on October 6, the NTCA asked him to stop all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the reserve with immediate effect. It is in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972, and NTCA guidelines issued in 2012, the letter said. When contacted Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari said the NTCA order is being implemented.

