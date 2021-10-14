Lebanon's Hezbollah says protesters attacked by Lebanese Forces gunmen -statement

Lebanon's powerful Shi'ite Hezbollah group said on Thursday protesters from its group and the Amal movement had been attacked by gunmen from the Christian Lebanese Forces.

Hezbollah said snipers had shot from the tops of buildings intending to kill people. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by Catherine Evans)

