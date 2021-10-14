Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:19 IST
PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at an event organized by the Defence Ministry to dedicate seven new defense companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday, the PMO said on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the defense industry associations will be present on the occasion.

Referring to the seven new defense companies, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a department into seven fully government-owned corporate entities as a measure to improve self-reliance in the country's defense preparedness.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy and efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it said.

The seven new defense companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL), the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

