Left Menu

4 killed as car overturns on national highway in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:22 IST
4 killed as car overturns on national highway in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed after a speeding car lost control and overturned after hitting five pedestrians on NH-27 on Thursday, police said.

In the incident that took place at the national highway in the Bijolia police station area of Bhilwara district, two women were injured.

The pedestrians were going to Joganiya Mata temple located in Chittorgarh.

Three of them died on the spot and two injured, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shafi Mohammad (60), his wife Bina (50), and their granddaughter Rukhsar (12).

The car driver, Mohammad Salim (45), also succumbed to critical injuries at a hospital, police said, adding that the condition of the injured women was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021