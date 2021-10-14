Left Menu

U.S. to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon's army, says senior U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:51 IST
U.S. to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon's army, says senior U.S. official

The United States will offer an additional $67 million to support the Lebanese army, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in Beirut on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Nuland said the United States was working with the Lebanese authorities, alongside the World Bank and humanitarian relief agencies, to help the country amid its deep economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

