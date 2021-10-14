Left Menu

Cal HC refuses to pass order on petition against display of shoes at Durga Puja pandal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to pass any order on a petition against display of shoes as part of theme at a Durga Puja pandal here.

A vacation bench of Justice Kausik Chanda directed the Lake Town police station to file a report on the next date of hearing with regard to the progress of investigation of the case filed before it.

The petitioner submitted that by displaying shoes, utter disrespect has been shown to Goddess Durga, and it has hurt the religious sentiment of people.

Advocate General S N Mookerjee, appearing for the state, submitted that the shoes have been displayed only in the thematic part of the marquee, which has been decorated with footwear as a symbol of protest by farmers.

However, in the sanctum sanctorum, there are no shoes on display, he said.

He added that a distance of about 11 feet has been maintained between the thematic part of the pandal and the space where the Goddess is being worshipped.

Mookerjee submitted that a case has already been registered by Lake Town police station on the basis of a complaint for alleged display of shoes at the marquee situated at Dumdum Park area in the northern outskirts of the city.

Hearing both the petitioners, Justice Chanda said at this interim stage, ''I am not inclined to pass any order on this application for removal of the shoes since such order may amount to grant of the final relief.'' The matter will be taken up for further hearing on October 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

