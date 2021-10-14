U.S. trade chief: Ethiopia's duty-free market status to be decided 'soon'

Katherine Tai, U.S. global trade representative, said that the U.S. would "soon" decide on Ethiopia's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), an agreement which gives it duty-free access to the United States.

"Reports coming back to us through official channels and civil society are not encouraging. What is happening in Ethiopia is a humanitarian crisis," said Tai, referring to ongoing fighting in northern Ethiopia and deepening famine in the region of Tigray.

