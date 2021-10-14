Left Menu

Rajasthan man held for spying for Pakistan

Gajendra Singh, aged around 35 and a resident of Sirohi district, was in touch with a Pakistani woman through WhatsApp. He was passing on information of strategic importance to her, Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra said.Singh is a Class IV employee and used to move files and letters and operate a photostat machine in the chief engineer office of the MES.

Rajasthan man held for spying for Pakistan
An employee in the chief engineer office of the Military Engineer Service (MES) in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

Gajendra Singh, aged around 35 and a resident of Sirohi district, was in touch with a Pakistani woman through WhatsApp. He was passing on information of strategic importance to her, Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra said.

Singh is a Class IV employee and used to move files and letters and operate a photostat machine in the chief engineer office of the MES. He would click photos of important files on his mobile phone and share them with the Pakistani woman, Mishra said.

“Based on intelligence inputs about him, he (Singh) was kept on surveillance and his activities were monitored. He was detained in Jodhpur and was jointly interrogated by intelligence agencies,” the officer said.

Mishra said Singh’s mobile phone was examined in Jaipur and evidence of obscene chats and sharing of information of strategic importance was found, following he was placed under arrest.

