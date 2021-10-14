China to set up centre for global sustainable transportation - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:08 IST
- Country:
- China
China will set up an innovation centre for global sustainable transportation, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an international conference on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Speaking via video-link at the opening of United Nations conference on sustainable transport held in Beijing, Xi called for more development of smart transportation and smart logistics by using more big data, artificial intelligence and block chain technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- Xi Jinping
- United Nations
- CCTV
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
COLUMN-China’s widening electricity crisis caused by coal shortage: Kemp
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says